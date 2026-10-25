Ladakh achieves milestone, becomes India's first 100 per cent organic Union Territory

SRINAGAR: In a landmark achievement for sustainable agriculture and ecological conservation, the Union Territory of Ladakh has been declared India’s first 100% Organic Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena today declared Ladakh UT as India’s first 100% Organic Union Territory, recognising farmers' dedication and administration’s sustained efforts to promote chemical-free farming.

The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting Ladakh’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem, improving soil and water health, enhancing farmers’ incomes and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

It follows a phased, multi-year initiative aimed at eliminating synthetic fertilisers, chemical pesticides and toxic soil additives from agricultural practices across the Union Territory. The transition is expected to improve soil fertility, protect water resources, preserve biodiversity and promote healthier food production.

In July 2026, the LG ordered complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh to safeguard organic certification, protecting soil and water resources and strengthening the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

The organic transition is expected to create new opportunities for Ladakh’s farmers by improving the value of locally grown organic produce, including apricots, sea buckthorn, buckwheat, barley and vegetables.