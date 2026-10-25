Ladakh achieves milestone, becomes India's first 100 per cent organic Union Territory

SRINAGAR: In a landmark achievement for sustainable agriculture and ecological conservation, the Union Territory of Ladakh has been declared India’s first 100% Organic Union Territory.
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena today declared Ladakh UT as India’s first 100% Organic Union Territory, recognising farmers' dedication and administration’s sustained efforts to promote chemical-free farming.
The achievement marks a significant step towards protecting Ladakh’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem, improving soil and water health, enhancing farmers’ incomes and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.
It follows a phased, multi-year initiative aimed at eliminating synthetic fertilisers, chemical pesticides and toxic soil additives from agricultural practices across the Union Territory. The transition is expected to improve soil fertility, protect water resources, preserve biodiversity and promote healthier food production.
In July 2026, the LG ordered complete prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices across Ladakh to safeguard organic certification, protecting soil and water resources and strengthening the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.
The organic transition is expected to create new opportunities for Ladakh’s farmers by improving the value of locally grown organic produce, including apricots, sea buckthorn, buckwheat, barley and vegetables.
"Organic certification, better post-harvest management, value addition, branding and stronger market linkages can help farmers access consumers who increasingly seek authentic, traceable and organically produced food," an official said.
Congratulating farmers and other stakeholders, LG Saxena described the achievement as a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and the nation.
"Our farmers have demonstrated that environmentally responsible agriculture can flourish even in the most challenging geographical conditions," he said.
According to LG, becoming a fully organic Union Territory is not merely a milestone but it is a commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserving our traditional farming practices and ensuring better livelihoods for our farmers.
He stressed that the achievement must translate into tangible economic benefits for the farming community. "Our goal is to ensure that the organic status of Ladakh brings real value to our farmers through better market access, improved price realisation and sustainable livelihoods," Saxena said.
He expressed hope that Ladakh’s achievement would inspire other States and UTs to adopt sustainable agriculture in accordance with their own geographical conditions and farming traditions.