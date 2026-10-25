Manipur cannot achieve lasting peace as long as 'gun culture' exists: CM Khemchand

Appealing to people to surrender illegal arms, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday said the state could not achieve lasting peace as long as "gun culture" persisted.
Singh made the remarks during a visit to Sinai Camp, a designated camp for militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in Kangpokpi district, according to an official statement.
The camp was recently taken over by the CRPF following joint operations involving its CoBRA unit, police and other security forces in the aftermath of the killing of three firewood collectors near Nongshum in Imphal East district.
During the operation, 17 people allegedly impersonating SoO cadres using false identities were found at the camp. The facility was supposed to accommodate around 150 cadres, the statement said.
Sinai Camp was a designated camp of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), both signatories to the SoO agreement.
The statement described Singh's visit as the first by a sitting chief minister to a designated SoO camp.
Upon his arrival, Singh inspected the camp premises and was briefed by CRPF and Assam Rifles officers on the operations and the prevailing law and order situation in the area.
Interacting with senior security officers and personnel, the chief minister commended the CRPF's CoBRA battalion for its role in the operation that led to the camp coming under the security forces' control.
He stressed that adequate care must be taken to ensure that innocent civilians were not affected during combing operations.
Security personnel were there to protect people's lives and property, he said.
Singh stressed that Manipur could not progress or achieve lasting peace as long as gun culture prevailed.
He appealed to people to renounce violence, surrender illegal weapons and work together to restore peace and harmony in the state.
The chief minister later interacted with civil society organisation (CSO) representatives and villagers in the area.
(With inputs from PTI)