Manipur cannot achieve lasting peace as long as 'gun culture' exists: CM Khemchand

Appealing to people to surrender illegal arms, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday said the state could not achieve lasting peace as long as "gun culture" persisted.

Singh made the remarks during a visit to Sinai Camp, a designated camp for militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in Kangpokpi district, according to an official statement.

The camp was recently taken over by the CRPF following joint operations involving its CoBRA unit, police and other security forces in the aftermath of the killing of three firewood collectors near Nongshum in Imphal East district.

During the operation, 17 people allegedly impersonating SoO cadres using false identities were found at the camp. The facility was supposed to accommodate around 150 cadres, the statement said.

Sinai Camp was a designated camp of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), both signatories to the SoO agreement.

The statement described Singh's visit as the first by a sitting chief minister to a designated SoO camp.