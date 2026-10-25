Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspects Kuki rebels’ camp taken over by security forces

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday visited the Sinai designated camp of rebel outfits Kuki National Army (KNA) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA) in Kangpokpi district, two days after it was disarmed and taken over by security forces.

KNA and KLA are among Kuki insurgent groups which are under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

A government statement said Singh inspected the camp premises and was briefed by officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Assam Rifles about the operations conducted as well as the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

While interacting with senior security officers and personnel, the chief minister commended the CRPF’s CoBRA Battalion for its courage and valour, particularly for its role in leading the successful operation.

"The chief minister maintained that due care must be taken to ensure innocent civilians are not affected by combing operations," the statement said.

Singh said Manipur could not progress or achieve lasting peace as long as gun culture existed. He appealed to the people of the state to shun violence, surrender illegal arms and join hands towards restoring peace and harmony.

Later, Singh interacted with the leaders of civil society organisations and villagers of the area.