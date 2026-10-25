Operation Trident dismantles international drug syndicate, 18 arrested in Northeast

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced the dismantling of an international narcotics syndicate operating across India, Myanmar and Bangladesh, following coordinated raids at 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur that led to 18 arrests, the freezing of 1,424 bank accounts and the uncovering of hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore.

The Home Minister said that the October 23 operation, codenamed “Operation Trident”, also resulted in the attachment of properties worth Rs 17.82 crore, the seizure of 500 detonators and the recovery of Rs 12 lakh in cash.

Announcing the details of the operation, Shah said in an ‘X’ post, “Central agencies and police forces in the three northeastern states had carried out simultaneous operations to dismantle the international drug trafficking network and expose its financial links.”

The cartel allegedly used the corridor connecting India, Myanmar and Bangladesh to move narcotics across borders, which Shah described as the “Death Triangle Corridor”, highlighting the growing threat posed by cross-border drug trafficking and its associated financial networks.

The operation is part of the Centre’s broader campaign to eliminate drug trafficking networks by December 31, 2029, a deadline set by the government. Shah said the crackdown reflected the government’s determination to pursue drug cartels until their networks were dismantled.