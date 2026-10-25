Over 1,400 bank accounts frozen, 6 held in cross-border drug trafficking case in Mizoram, Manipur: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said that coordinated searches in Mizoram and Manipur have led to the busting of an India-Myanmar border drugs-linked hawala network with the arrest of six persons, freezing of over 1,400 bank accounts and attachment of assets worth about Rs 26 crore.

The raids, which were launched on Friday, covered multiple premises in Aizawl, Champhai and Lawngtlai in Mizoram and Churachandpur in Manipur as part of three money laundering cases arising from cross-border trafficking of narcotics like heroin, brown sugar and methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar, the central agency said in a statement.

The action covered the premises of hawala operators, mule-account holders, front businesses and the mini-ATM counter in Champhai, Aizawl, Lawngtlai and Churachandpur, and bank branches holding the key accounts, it added.

The operation was undertaken in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Mizoram Police.

During the action, 1,424 bank accounts connected to narco-trade and narco-hawala operators in Mizoram and Manipur were frozen while assets worth Rs 26.01 crore were provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

It added six accused persons -- three each from the two states -- were arrested.

The agency said the 1,643-km-long "porous" border with Myanmar works as a "two-way street" for drugs trafficking through the Champhai-Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram.

In one direction, precursor and cutting chemicals move from India to Myanmar.