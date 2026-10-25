PM Modi spotlights rural women from Punjab’s Jaito for reviving 'Nav-Trinjan' traditions

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a thread spun by village women the 'Nav-Trinjan' initiative (organic cotton and handloom initiative) of the Jaito-based Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) from this small town in Faridkot district of Punjab, during his 139th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
The feature praised rural Punjabi women for driving an eco-friendly textile movement that combines traditional roots with economic self-reliance.
In his radio address PM Modi for three minute spoke about the initiative taken by these women from faridkot of Punjab as he said, "Our nation possesses many traditional skills that have been a part of our identity for generations. And it is heartening to see that these traditions are now being integrated with diverse, innovative approaches, allowing them to evolve and remain relevant to the present day".
"One such initiative has been underway in Punjab for some time; an organization called ‘Kheti Virasat Mission’ has begun to breathe new life into organic farming and traditional agricultural practices. The team aimed to promote natural cotton cultivation in the Malwa region of Punjab. This initiative was named ‘Nav-Trinjan’ ", he said
Modi described how cotton grown naturally, without chemical fertilisers or poisons, is spun and woven by hand and coloured with natural dyes. He said it gives people chemical-free cloth and went on to praise the project for reviving traditional farming practices, supporting farmers and bringing many women into work that makes them self-reliant.
"Under this project, organic cotton is grown there without the use of any chemicals. They also cultivate cotton that possesses natural colors, eliminating the need for additional chemicals to dye the resulting yarn or fabric. You can imagine what a significant contribution this makes towards protecting the environment," he said.
Modi named four women associated with Nav-Trinjan, Ramandeep Kaur, Rajni Kaur, Rekha Rani and Sneha Devi, who met him in New Delhi on National Handloom Day and recalled that a handwoven Nav-Trinjan shawl was presented to the President of India on that occasion.
"A few years ago, ‘Nav-Trinjan’ also established a weaving school with the goal of passing on the craft of weaving to the next generation. This school has transformed the lives of many women. Ramandeep Kaur ji is one such example; she previously worked as a labourer, but following her training at the school, she is now recognized as a skilled weaver."
"Rekha Rani had never even seen a handloom before undergoing training; a shawl woven by her has been presented to the Honorable President of India. Similarly, Suneha Devi, who once worked as a domestic help, is now creating exquisite fabrics on a handloom. Rajni Kaur, who once depended on manual labour in the fields, has found that her new skills have significantly helped her in supporting her household."
"Following training from the school, many such women are now crafting shawls, towels, and other textiles using yarn made from indigenous organic cotton. These efforts are bringing prosperity to their lives. A few months ago, on National Handloom Day, I too had the opportunity to meet this team. During that, I experienced their passion and dedication towards their work. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the entire team for a bright future," he said.
The cotton comes from PGS-India certified natural farmers associated with KVM, who grow non-BT desi varieties. The project has also won CRAFTMARK certification, which authenticates handmade products.
Ramandeep Kaur a mother of three hails from Chaina village is among its best-known graduates. She once depended on temporary MNREGA labour and had never seen a handloom before 2024. Today, she earns a steady income that helps pay for her children's education.
Rekha Rani, a homemaker from Jaito with no earlier craft background, found her first job here. Both were selected by the Union Textiles Ministry for a two-day national workshop in Delhi under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative.
While Umendra Dutt, the executive director of KVM said that at the heart is the Nav-Trinjan Bunkar Pathshala, the weaving school. Master artisans Shinder Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur, who have little formal schooling but have decades of loom knowledge, they train young boys and girls from weaving families, some only 13.
In two years, the school has trained about 30 rural women. "The name goes back to the trinjan, the old Punjabi gathering where women spun cotton at the charkha, sang folk songs and shared their joys and sorrows. Industrialisation emptied those circles. Nav-Trinjan has revived them, and placed women at the centre of an entire chain, from organic seed to finished cloth," he adds.