PM Modi spotlights rural women from Punjab’s Jaito for reviving 'Nav-Trinjan' traditions

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a thread spun by village women the 'Nav-Trinjan' initiative (organic cotton and handloom initiative) of the Jaito-based Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) from this small town in Faridkot district of Punjab, during his 139th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The feature praised rural Punjabi women for driving an eco-friendly textile movement that combines traditional roots with economic self-reliance.

In his radio address PM Modi for three minute spoke about the initiative taken by these women from faridkot of Punjab as he said, "Our nation possesses many traditional skills that have been a part of our identity for generations. And it is heartening to see that these traditions are now being integrated with diverse, innovative approaches, allowing them to evolve and remain relevant to the present day".

"One such initiative has been underway in Punjab for some time; an organization called ‘Kheti Virasat Mission’ has begun to breathe new life into organic farming and traditional agricultural practices. The team aimed to promote natural cotton cultivation in the Malwa region of Punjab. This initiative was named ‘Nav-Trinjan’ ", he said

Modi described how cotton grown naturally, without chemical fertilisers or poisons, is spun and woven by hand and coloured with natural dyes. He said it gives people chemical-free cloth and went on to praise the project for reviving traditional farming practices, supporting farmers and bringing many women into work that makes them self-reliant.