Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Punjab’s Sangrur on November 4

CHANDIGARH: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will launch the Congress’s campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections with a visit to Sangrur district on November 4, as the party prepares to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sources said the “Punjab yatra” would mark the launch of the party’s election campaign, focusing on drug menace, law and order, farmers’ issues and employment for youth.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh confirmed Gandhi’s visit, saying it would provide fresh direction and momentum to the party’s campaign from the Malwa region and send a clear message to leaders and workers to prepare for Mission 2027.

Singh said the Malwa region played an important role in Punjab’s electoral outcomes. “Taking the election campaign forward from Sangrur will be an important part of the Punjab Congress’s strategy. The party aims to strengthen its grassroots engagement with the public and effectively raise issues concerning the people of Punjab,” he said.

He said strengthening the organisation, mobilising workers and consistently raising public concerns would remain key priorities ahead of the elections. “Rahul’s visit will encourage party leaders and workers to unite and intensify their election preparations,” he said, adding that the state unit would accelerate its political and organisational activities.

Sources said feedback from Punjab was encouraging and the state unit was united. A party leader said, “Our leader Rahul Gandhi too is keeping a close watch on the developments and is set to visit the state. The recent appointment of new state unit chief Pargat Singh, who replaced Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Raja Warring, the state team was busy with the various AICC and state-level programmes.”