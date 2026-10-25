Tata Steel introduces hydroseeding to restore mined land in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Tata Steel has introduced hydroseeding technology at its West Bokaro Division in Jharkhand to stabilise mine dump slopes, prevent soil erosion and accelerate the ecological restoration of mined land in what the company describes as a 'first-of-its-kind' initiative in the state.

The technology involves spraying a specially formulated mixture of seeds, mulch, water, fertilisers and other soil-enhancing materials over the ground using specialised equipment. It would enable vegetation to grow across large areas, including steep slopes and difficult terrain where conventional plantation methods are often challenging and labour-intensive.

Mining experts said the initiative is expected to improve slope stability, reduce the risk of landslides and retain soil moisture to support seed germination. Faster establishment of green cover is also likely to contribute to biodiversity conservation and environmental restoration in mining areas.

“West Bokaro Division has pioneered the adoption of hydroseeding technology at Tata Steel, introducing a cost-effective and innovative approach to challenging mined-out and overburden areas," said Kousik Gayen, head (Planning) at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division.

"The initiative promotes faster slope stabilisation and ecological recovery while minimising manual intervention in challenging terrains and enhancing safety,” Gayen said. The initiative reflects Tata Steel’s commitment to responsible mining and environmental sustainability, he added.

With a spray range of up to 50 metres, the hydroseeding machine can cover dump slopes extending up to 80 metres, enabling access to areas that are difficult to reach using conventional methods. The technology also reduces manual intervention in challenging terrain, improving operational efficiency and worker safety.

More than 50 acres, including mine areas, nurseries and mine dumps, have so far been covered under the initiative. Initial results have shown encouraging vegetation growth and improved coverage of dump slopes.