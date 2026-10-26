Ahmedabad Diary | Gujarat govt yet to declare drought, says minister Kunvarji Bavaliya

With deficient rainfall across several Saurashtra-Kutch districts triggering demands for drought relief, Gujarat Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the government would decide on declaring scarcity based on area-specific surveys. “Surveys have been conducted in low-rainfall areas as a preparatory measure. If required, scarcity or drought will be declared in the concerned regions,” Bavaliya said at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Saras Mela at Rajkot’s Race Course grounds. Farmers and cattle herders have demanded drought declarations, along with adequate fodder and drinking water. He said the government was supplying fodder and water wherever required.