Airport chai to become affordable for common yatri at the Udan cafe in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Flyers feeling the pinch of exorbitant airfares this festive season finally have something to cheer about. For, the popular Udan Yatri Cafe—which provides affordable food and beverage options to air passengers—has opened shop at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

A Delhi airport source confirmed that the budget-friendly cafe—part of a Ministry of Civil Aviation initiative—was launched without fanfare at Terminal 3 on Friday. “It has not yet been opened at Terminal 1 or 2,” the source added.

A cup of tea at the café costs `10, while coffee is priced at `20. The snack of the day—be it a samosa, vada pav or something more unusual—costs `20, as does a sweet. A 500-ml bottle of water is priced at `10. In contrast, a hot beverage at the airport currently costs upwards of `250, with snacks often priced even higher.

“The cafe is a boon to flyers on two counts,” said D Sanjeev, a frequent flyer, explaining, “First, the affordability is commendable. I spend up to `200 on masala or ginger chai at airports. Second, the smaller cup of tea or coffee is ideal for a quick drink before boarding, unlike the large cups served by major airport outlets, which can take time to consume.”

Another air passenger, Manas Ranjan Swain also welcomed the initiative, saying, “At an airport, where many products are sold at inflated prices, a cup of tea for just `10 is not only affordable but also offers true value for money.”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has been expanding the initiative to airports across the country to make food and beverages more affordable for passengers. The first cafe under the initiative opened at the Kolkata airport in December 2024, followed by one at Chennai airport two months later.