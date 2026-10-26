Arunachal Pradesh government signs MoU with ITBP to strengthen dairy cooperative sector

ITANAGAR: The Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) of Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday signed an MoU with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) focused on the diary co-operative sector in the state.

The initiative aims to establish a structured institutional market for locally produced milk, strengthen market linkages for dairy farmers and promote the growth of an organised and sustainable dairy cooperative sector in Arunachal Pradesh. The MoU signing and flag-off ceremony was graced by Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister for AHV&DD, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in presence of YVVJ Rajasekhar, Secretary, AHV&DD, Nyali Ette, Commissioner (Home), Mige Kamki, Secretary (Civil Supplies), D Longri, Director of AHV&DD and Senior ITBP representatives, including Abu Sufian, DIG (North East Frontier).

Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, on the occasion, highlighted the importance of developing the dairy sector as a means of enhancing farmers’ income, generating rural employment and strengthening the State’s economic self-reliance. He highlighted that institutional partnerships like this provide an important opportunity to connect local producers with assured markets, encourage dairy entrepreneurship and make dairy farming a more viable and remunerative livelihood.

He emphasised the relevance of the enduring motto, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” highlighting the vital role of both the armed forces and farmers in safeguarding the nation and strengthening its economy.