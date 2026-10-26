BJP-SAD reunion on the cards ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

The partners-turned-frenemies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), are likely to forge an alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The SAD severed its ties and exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on September 26, 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah fuelled speculation about a possible BJP–Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) reunion when he said on October 22, 2026, that an NDA government would come to power in Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The timing of Amit Shah's announcement is significant and has drawn considerable anticipation and intrigue across the political spectrum.

Coming from Shah, who was reportedly among those most angered by the SAD’s sudden departure from the ruling NDA coalition, these remarks carry weight and are, by far, the clearest indication yet that the estranged partners are exploring a reunion.

Sources said internal BJP surveys indicate the party stands to gain electorally by allying with the SAD rather than contesting the elections alone. Without a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and the SAD in Punjab, the Congress could gain a clear edge in the elections. The Congress, the only pan-Indian challenger to the BJP, has consistently pressured the Union government through protests and political campaigns, including rallies against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, leading the charge.

Thus, a pre-poll pact between the erstwhile allies could help them counter both the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), positioning the alliance as the principal challenger to the ruling party in Punjab.

“Of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, the BJP might contest around 55, with the remaining seats likely to be contested by the Akalis. The seats allotted to the splinter faction, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), could either come out of the BJP’s quota or be accommodated separately if the faction merges back with the SAD. In that case, Sukhbir Badal might allocate seats to its leadership, but that is yet to be decided,” a senior SAD leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.