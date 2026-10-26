Centre clears defence procurement worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore to boost military capabilities

India on Monday cleared defence procurement proposals worth around Rs 2.12 lakh crore, including light multi-role helicopters, long-range kamikaze drones and radars, to bolster the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

According to a PTI report, the proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Defence Ministry’s highest decision-making body for military procurement, at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), or in-principle approval, to capital acquisition proposals worth an estimated Rs 2,12,000 crore, the ministry said.

For the Indian Army, the approvals cover the procurement of high mobility vehicles (HMVs), self-propelled tracked gun systems, gunshot response systems (GSRS), light multi-role helicopters (LMRH), very short-range air defence systems (VSHORADS) and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), it said, reported PTI.

The DAC also cleared the acquisition of other unmanned aerial system, surveillance aerial vehicles, integrated surveillance and strike system and long-range Kamikaze drone system for the Army.

While the HMVs are expected to enhance operational capabilities, logistical support and mobility in challenging terrains, the self-propelled tracked gun system will provide mobility and firepower to mechanised formations.