Centre plans 10,000 trained personnel for de-addiction services by 2029

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to build a 10,000-strong workforce of medical and allied healthcare professionals for de-addiction services by 2029 as part of its goal of achieving a Nasha Mukt Bharat, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday.

Launching a capacity-building programme for healthcare professionals engaged in drug de-addiction services, Nadda said the ministry aims to train 2,000 service providers in the current financial year, followed by 3,000 in 2027-28 and 5,000 in 2028-29.

The programme aims to improve access to evidence-based, patient-centred addiction care and strengthen the prevention, identification, assessment, treatment and management of substance use disorders.

Nadda said achieving a Nasha Mukt Bharat required a coordinated, whole-of-government approach extending beyond treatment to prevention, enforcement and action against drug trafficking. He said fragmented efforts and departments working in silos had created gaps in coordination and service delivery.

He cited the Vision Document on Narcotic Control: 2026-2029, unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as an effort to address these gaps by defining the responsibilities and targets of various ministries and departments. He stressed the need for sustained inter-ministerial coordination and collective accountability.

Nadda said the Health Ministry would focus on strengthening treatment services, training healthcare professionals and improving de-addiction centres. He also highlighted the need to support facilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through training, institutional strengthening and adequate financial resources, alongside cooperation with law enforcement and border-management agencies.