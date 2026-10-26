Centre to track sugar production in real time amid price concerns

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs plans to collect monthly sugar production data in real time to improve estimates of domestic output and regulate prices, reducing its reliance on private sources.

The data will help the government assess production trends and make timely policy decisions. A senior official said mistakes in last year’s sugar policy had contributed to a sharp rise in retail prices.

Last year, sugar mills’ lobby projected inflated production figures, prompting the government to allow exports and divert a significant quantity of sugar for ethanol production. The new data system, however, will be used only for internal government purposes.

Under the digital P2 format, sugar mills will add a column to record estimated sugar crushing and monthly estimates of sugar availability and production.

An official said, “Previously, this data was recorded manually and became late, making it difficult to verify claims. Now, with just one month of data, it can be easily tracked if the government agency wants to verify the claims.”

The government will also collect production estimates from state sugar commissioners and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

“We will obtain a fair estimation from all three sources to enable timely intervention,” the official stated.