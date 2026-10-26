Chhattisgarh police in Durg recover stashed Rs 4 cr from modified pickup during midnight interception

RAIPUR: In an operation against the illegal movement of money, police in Durg, Chhattisgarh, intercepted a modified pickup truck and seized an astonishing ₹4 crore in unaccounted cash. The dramatic recovery took place late Sunday night near the Dabpara area under Khursipar police limits, about 45 km west of Raipur.
"Acting on credible intelligence inputs, police officers deployed a special checking squad on the main highway. The tip-off revealed that a commercial vehicle carrying a substantial amount of illicit cash was traveling from Raipur toward Nagpur," Vijay Agrawal Durg senior superintendent of police told this newspaper.
Around midnight, officers spotted a white Bolero Maxx pickup truck and the police team signalled the vehicle to stop at the checkpoint. The pickup had two men inside, later identified as the driver, Bhaveshbhai Jina Dabhi, and his companion, Vishnudev Dubey.
When officers began inspecting the vehicle, they noticed something unusual about its design. The rear cargo deck had been custom-built and heavily altered. Convinced that the vehicle was not carrying regular goods, the team conducted a detailed, hands-on search.
Their suspicion proved right. The police uncovered a secret, fabricated chamber concealed deep within the body of the truck. Upon forcing the compartment open, the officers found tightly packed bundles of Indian currency. When counted, the stash was exactly ₹4 crore.
Neither occupant could produce valid receipts, bank permits, or any official paperwork to justify moving such an enormous sum across state borders. When questioned about the owner of the cash or its destination, both men failed to give convincing answers.
Officers immediately impounded the modified pickup truck and took both men into custody for further interrogation. The police are now looking into the broader network behind this operation to determine who supplied the money and who was waiting to receive it in Nagpur.
Given the sheer scale of the seizure, Durg Police have officially alerted the Income Tax Department for further probe. Agrawal added.
Tax authorities have stepped in to launch a parallel financial investigation into suspected hawala channels, tax evasion, and money laundering syndicates.