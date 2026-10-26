Chhattisgarh police in Durg recover stashed Rs 4 cr from modified pickup during midnight interception

RAIPUR: In an operation against the illegal movement of money, police in Durg, Chhattisgarh, intercepted a modified pickup truck and seized an astonishing ₹4 crore in unaccounted cash. The dramatic recovery took place late Sunday night near the Dabpara area under Khursipar police limits, about 45 km west of Raipur.

"Acting on credible intelligence inputs, police officers deployed a special checking squad on the main highway. The tip-off revealed that a commercial vehicle carrying a substantial amount of illicit cash was traveling from Raipur toward Nagpur," Vijay Agrawal Durg senior superintendent of police told this newspaper.

Around midnight, officers spotted a white Bolero Maxx pickup truck and the police team signalled the vehicle to stop at the checkpoint. The pickup had two men inside, later identified as the driver, Bhaveshbhai Jina Dabhi, and his companion, Vishnudev Dubey.

When officers began inspecting the vehicle, they noticed something unusual about its design. The rear cargo deck had been custom-built and heavily altered. Convinced that the vehicle was not carrying regular goods, the team conducted a detailed, hands-on search.