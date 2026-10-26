Congress banked the powerful, we banked the poor: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying, before 2014, a different kind of phone banking system was operating in the country, which was available only to a handful of people, either from the party or well connected with the powerful.

Inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Infovalley-II in Jatni, Modi said, bank loans worth thousands of crores of rupees were given through phone banking to certain Congress leaders and people with whom they had connections. “The poor and middle class families needed a guarantor to open a bank account. But in the phone banking scheme of the Congress, thousands of crores of rupees were available for the rich at any time. As a result of this mismanagement, India’s banking system was hit by NPAs. The banking system was on the verge of collapse,” he said.

He said banks were nationalised in the 1960s and 1970s in the name of helping the poor. Yet, until 2014, more than half of the country’s population remained outside the banking ecosystem. Products such as bank loans were a distant dream even for the middle class. Poor people, small farmers and landless women could not even imagine accessing them, he said.