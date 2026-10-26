Congress targets 10 lakh people for November 1 Delhi rally against ‘vote theft’

The Congress has set a target of mobilising 10 lakh citizens and voters from across the country for its November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against alleged “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Lamba demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, action against him and the cancellation of his decisions. She also called for a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to ballot papers in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Alleging that the voting rights of crores of citizens were under threat, Lamba said the Congress would not tolerate attempts to undermine voters’ democratic rights.

She said the party, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, would seek an appointment with the President along with leaders of the INDIA bloc to present its concerns and supporting documents. The Congress has also approached the Supreme Court over the issue, she added.