Congress targets 10 lakh people for November 1 Delhi rally against ‘vote theft’

The Congress has set a target of mobilising 10 lakh citizens and voters from across the country for its November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against alleged “vote theft” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said on Monday.
Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Lamba demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, action against him and the cancellation of his decisions. She also called for a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to ballot papers in place of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Alleging that the voting rights of crores of citizens were under threat, Lamba said the Congress would not tolerate attempts to undermine voters’ democratic rights.
She said the party, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, would seek an appointment with the President along with leaders of the INDIA bloc to present its concerns and supporting documents. The Congress has also approached the Supreme Court over the issue, she added.
Accusing the BJP of attempting to undermine the Congress’s campaign and proposed rally, Lamba said the party would continue its fight against what it described as electoral irregularities.
Responding to the BJP’s criticism of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lamba accused the ruling party of double standards on women’s dignity and public conduct.
She said those who advocated respect for women should also question men’s language and behaviour, adding that the use of derogatory language against women must stop and that everyone shared responsibility for maintaining public decorum.
Lamba also raised the issue of an alleged purification ritual following Kharge’s public meeting in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. She claimed that a havan was performed and Gangajal sprinkled after the meeting, saying the incident raised questions about social equality and respect for a leader from a Dalit background.
Targeting Modi, Lamba accused the Prime Minister of playing the “victim card” and using emotionally charged family-related issues for political gain. She said political leaders should focus on public concerns rather than engage in personal allegations and counter-allegations.
The Congress has been campaigning against the SIR exercise, alleging that it could affect voters’ rights. The Election Commission’s role and the party’s claims of electoral irregularities are central to its planned November 1 mobilisation.
(With inputs from ANI)