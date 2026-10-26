Former MP Sunil Jakhar challenges Punjab government to release Rs 250-crore drug survey report

CHANDIGARH: Questioning what had happened to the AAP government's statewide drug survey and challenging the government to release the findings, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar today said it costed Rs 250 crore, involved 28,000 employees and covered 65 lakh families had yet not been made public.

He alleged that the survey's real objective was to study the drug trade commercially so that the party could take control of the illicit business and maximise its earnings.

Talking to the media, Jakhar claimed that the strategy had been devised by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia rather than Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting that only the duo was capable of hatching such a plan.

Jakhar said Rs 250 crore had been spent and 28,000 employees deployed to conduct the survey. He stated that 65 lakh families had been subjected to humiliation during the exercise, yet its report was nowhere to be seen. "Where is the report ?" he asked.

He alleged that the survey was intended neither to benefit Punjab nor to address its problems, but to tarnish the state’s image and systematically understand the workings of the drug trade so that its entire supply chain— from 'procurement to distribution’, from drugs entering Punjab to their eventual sale—could be taken over.