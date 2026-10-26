Haryana CM Saini to visit Gujarat seeking Rs 5 lakh crore investments

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a delegation to Gujarat on a two-day visit (October 27 and 28) to Surat and Gandhinagar in order to attract fresh investments, with the state government targeting Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and more than 10 lakh employment opportunities by 2030-31
It will feature investor meetings, Pravasi Milan Samaroh and Haryana Investment Roadshow aimed at showcasing the state's industrial potential and business opportunities.
Dr. Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said that on October 27, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would hold one-to-one meetings with investors in Surat. These meetings would focus on investment prospects, industrial expansion and opportunities for establishing businesses in Haryana.
This will be followed by a Pravasi Milan Samaroh, which will provide an opportunity to interact with representatives of the Haryana diaspora and prominent members of the business community. The programme will showcase Haryana's rich cultural heritage, development journey and industrial potential to investors.
He said that the Haryana Investment Roadshow would be organised in Gandhinagar on October 28, with leading industrialists, investors and industry representatives from various sectors participating in the event.
The objective of the roadshow is to familiarise the business community with the extensive investment opportunities available in Haryana, establish direct engagement with investors and encourage fresh industrial investment in the state.
During the programme, Haryana's industrial infrastructure, investor-friendly policy environment, strong connectivity, skilled human resources and business opportunities across various sectors will be highlighted. Detailed discussions will also be held with industry representatives on investment proposals, potential projects and business partnerships. The possibilities of signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) related to investment will also be explored.
He said that under the leadership of CM Saini, the Haryana Government had implemented the ‘Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026’ to accelerate industrial development, strengthen the manufacturing sector and create a favourable environment for investors.
Through these policy initiatives, the state government aims to attract fresh investments worth approximately Rs. 5 lakh crore and generate more than 10 lakh employment opportunities by 2030-31. This will promote industrial expansion, technological innovation and economic activity in Haryana.
Agrawal said that the visit to Surat and Gandhinagar would provide an opportunity to showcase Haryana's industrial capabilities and investment potential on a wider platform.
This initiative by the Haryana Government is an important step towards further strengthening the state's position among India's leading investment destinations, enhancing the confidence of domestic and global investors, and creating favourable opportunities for industrial expansion.
The initiative is expected to strengthen prospects for establishing new industrial enterprises, expand existing industries, generate fresh employment opportunities and accelerate economic activity across the state.