Haryana CM Saini to visit Gujarat seeking Rs 5 lakh crore investments

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a delegation to Gujarat on a two-day visit (October 27 and 28) to Surat and Gandhinagar in order to attract fresh investments, with the state government targeting Rs 5 lakh crore in investments and more than 10 lakh employment opportunities by 2030-31

It will feature investor meetings, Pravasi Milan Samaroh and Haryana Investment Roadshow aimed at showcasing the state's industrial potential and business opportunities.

Dr. Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said that on October 27, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would hold one-to-one meetings with investors in Surat. These meetings would focus on investment prospects, industrial expansion and opportunities for establishing businesses in Haryana.

This will be followed by a Pravasi Milan Samaroh, which will provide an opportunity to interact with representatives of the Haryana diaspora and prominent members of the business community. The programme will showcase Haryana's rich cultural heritage, development journey and industrial potential to investors.

He said that the Haryana Investment Roadshow would be organised in Gandhinagar on October 28, with leading industrialists, investors and industry representatives from various sectors participating in the event.