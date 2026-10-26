India, Canada hold inaugural Migration and Mobility Dialogue in Delhi

Top officials of India and Canada on Monday held a key dialogue in Delhi during which both sides discussed enabling pathways for mobility and migration management, seeking to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The inaugural India-Canada Migration and Mobility Dialogue was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ted Gallivan, Deputy Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the MEA said.

The two sides signed the Terms of Reference for the Dialogue, reaffirming their shared conviction that people are the strongest bridge between India and Canada, it said in a statement.

"Strengthening people-to-people ties. @SecretaryCPVOIA Sripriya Ranganathan and @CitImmCanada Deputy Minister Ted Gallivan co-chaired the inaugural India-Canada Migration & Mobility Dialogue in New Delhi today. Both sides discussed enabling pathways for mobility and migration management which could be a key driver for the future growth of India-Canada ties," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The two delegations comprised officials from the relevant ministries and agencies of both governments.

"There is a natural complementarity between India's young and skilled workforce and Canada's demographic and labour market trends which makes well-managed mobility the need of the hour," the MEA said.

The Dialogue will be held annually and will be supported by a Joint Working Group on Migration and Mobility, it said.

"Discussions focused on the mobility of students, skilled workers, professionals and business visitors as well as cooperation on migration management. The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Dialogue in Canada on mutually convenient dates," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)