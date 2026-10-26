India loss 5.6 per cent green area linked to rising summer temperatures, says latest study

NEW DELHI: A new study reveals that India has lost 5.6% of its green areas, while the expansion of non-green land is linked to rising summer temperatures across the country.

Areas experiencing a loss of green cover exhibited an average summer temperature increase of 0.26°C. This indicates that the conversion of vegetated land to non-green surfaces is generally associated with warming.

Conducted by the climate mitigation advocacy organization Climate Trends, the study analyses satellite data and highlights the crucial role of greenery in regulating temperatures through processes such as evapotranspiration. It emphasizes that protecting and increasing green spaces is essential for combating climate change in India.

The research, titled "Assessment of Green Cover Dynamics and Their Influence on Summer Temperature across India Using MODIS Land Cover and ERA5 Reanalysis Data," reports a significant 5.6% decline in green cover from 2001 to 2025.

Specifically, this means that the area covered by greenery decreased from approximately 36.95% to 31.35%, while non-green areas—such as urban developments and barren lands—increased from 63.05% to 68.65%.