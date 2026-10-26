Indian visa applicants to provide fingerprints, facial images under Australia's new rules

NEW DELHI: Australia has expanded biometric requirements for visa applicants in India from Monday, requiring some applicants to provide fingerprints and facial images as part of the visa application process.

The new requirements apply to Australian visa applications lodged on or after October 26, according to a media release issued by the Australian High Commission in India. Visas already granted and applications submitted before the effective date will not be affected.

The Department of Home Affairs, which oversees Australia’s visa system, will notify applicants who need to provide biometric information and explain the steps required to complete the process. Instructions will generally be sent by email, either directly to applicants or through their authorised migration agents.

The Australian government said the expansion was aimed at strengthening identity verification, reducing fraud and protecting legitimate applicants against identity misuse.

Biometric information, including fingerprints and facial images, is used to verify identities and strengthen the integrity of immigration systems.

Australia already collects biometric information from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries, and the latest expansion brings India into the programme. “The people-to-people links between Australia and India have never been stronger,” the Australian High Commission said, adding that it wanted visa processes to remain “secure, efficient and trusted” as more Indians travel to Australia to visit, study, work and build connections.

The government said the additional requirements were not expected to adversely affect visa processing times, provided applicants completed the necessary steps promptly after receiving notification.

It also said biometric information would be managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. Personal data would be processed and transmitted through encrypted channels, with safeguards intended to ensure secure handling. Applicants have been advised to follow instructions issued by the Department of Home Affairs and use official websites when arranging biometric collection.

The Australian government also clarified that purchasing optional services offered by service providers would not influence visa processing times or the outcome of an application.

The change comes as Australia continues to receive Indian visitors, students and workers, with the new requirements adding an identity-verification step for applicants specifically notified that biometrics are required.