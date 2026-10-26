Insider track | Digital trail with loose ends

Casual handling and oversight by some Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials have complicated document tracking and case monitoring. Several files remain marked “open” or “pending” on the e-Office system despite completed action or no further action being necessary. Some files remain pending in the accounts of officers who have retired or been transferred, making it difficult to establish their status and ensure timely disposal. Noting the backlog, officials have been instructed to identify and examine these files and transfer them to the concerned units for prompt administrative review and closure. The e-Office portal is designed for paperless administration and electronic movement and monitoring of official files and case progress.
Slogan that changed the pitch
The anti-SIR protests and campaigns targeting the CEC have prompted the BJP to rejig its counter-strategy. The grapevine has it that the saffron camp briefly found itself at its wits’ end before lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and other leaders, including a Left youth leader, reportedly invoked “Regime Change”, handing the BJP a potent political cudgel. Now, the NDA has trained its guns on the Opposition, alleging foreign-backed designs. With UP and Punjab approaching elections, the BJP is reportedly organising daily media briefings in every district, turning the alleged plot into a nationwide political exposé. A senior functionary said, “…we’ll keep exposing their hidden agenda of ‘regime change’ in the country and in states going to polls in 2027.”
MP weighs a historic choice
Madhya Pradesh could appoint its first woman DGP, with 1991-batch IPS officer Pragya Richa Srivastava emerging as a frontrunner to succeed Kailash Makwana, retiring November 30, 2026. The government has sent the names of 12 senior IPS officers to the UPSC, which will shortlist three for the government to choose from. Sources suggest Srivastava’s batchmates Varun Kapoor and Upendra Jain could make the final panel. The other names are Pankaj Shrivastava, Adarsh Katiyar, G Akheto Sema, Anil Kumar, Ravi Gupta, Anand Kumar Singh, Manmeet Singh Narang, Rajababu Singh and DP Gupta. If selected, Srivastava would break new ground in the state’s police leadership.
WAVES eyes an October date
The government is likely to shift the second edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to October next year, seeking a fixed annual slot similar to those of other major international events. The summit was earlier proposed for February, while the inaugural edition was held last May. The proposed change is also linked to Mumbai’s weather, with the government considering the third or fourth week of October, when conditions in the city are considered more favourable. The move aims to establish WAVES as a predictable annual fixture on the international calendar for the media and entertainment industry. The October schedule is still under consideration and has not been confirmed.