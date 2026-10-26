Insider track | Digital trail with loose ends

Casual handling and oversight by some Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials have complicated document tracking and case monitoring. Several files remain marked “open” or “pending” on the e-Office system despite completed action or no further action being necessary. Some files remain pending in the accounts of officers who have retired or been transferred, making it difficult to establish their status and ensure timely disposal. Noting the backlog, officials have been instructed to identify and examine these files and transfer them to the concerned units for prompt administrative review and closure. The e-Office portal is designed for paperless administration and electronic movement and monitoring of official files and case progress.

Slogan that changed the pitch

The anti-SIR protests and campaigns targeting the CEC have prompted the BJP to rejig its counter-strategy. The grapevine has it that the saffron camp briefly found itself at its wits’ end before lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and other leaders, including a Left youth leader, reportedly invoked “Regime Change”, handing the BJP a potent political cudgel. Now, the NDA has trained its guns on the Opposition, alleging foreign-backed designs. With UP and Punjab approaching elections, the BJP is reportedly organising daily media briefings in every district, turning the alleged plot into a nationwide political exposé. A senior functionary said, “…we’ll keep exposing their hidden agenda of ‘regime change’ in the country and in states going to polls in 2027.”