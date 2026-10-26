Jharkhand HC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of JPSC main exam results

RANCHI: A division bench of the Jharkhand High Court on Monday dismissed an interlocutory application seeking cancellation of the results of the 11th to 13th Combined Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Main Examination, noting that a single bench had already reserved its order in a related matter.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad, was hearing an appeal against the dismissal of a petition seeking cancellation of the examination results. The appellants sought to have their appeal heard alongside a separate matter concerning the state government’s possible decision to cancel the examination.

The division bench said the single bench had concluded hearings in the related matter and reserved its order. It, therefore, dismissed the interlocutory application.

In October 2025, a single bench of Justice Deepak Roshan had dismissed a petition filed by Ayub Tirkey and Rajesh Kumar seeking cancellation of the examination results. The court observed that the petitioners had failed to raise their objections in time and found no flaws in the evaluation process warranting cancellation.

The petitioners had questioned the JPSC’s use of a digital evaluation system, alleging that it violated examination rules. They also claimed that answer scripts for regional language papers had been evaluated by examiners who lacked the required experience. According to them, the rules mandated a minimum of 10 years’ experience for examiners.

The JPSC had argued that the petitioners had challenged the evaluation process only after failing to clear the examination. It said any objections to the examination methodology should have been raised earlier and maintained that the same rules had been applied to all candidates without discrimination.