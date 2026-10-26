Kamikaze drones, more K9 Vajras: Centre okays arms buys worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Monday gave the initial go-ahead to military procurement proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore, with more K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, kamikaze drones and counter-drone systems for the Army among the key approvals.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) to the capital acquisition proposals for the Army, Navy and IAF.

“Out of the total AoNs accorded, approximately 82% of the procurements will be made from the Indian Industry," the MoD said in a statement.

For the Army, the "self-propelled tracked gun system" cleared is the K9 Vajra, sources said. The ministry said the system "will provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations".

The K9 Vajra-T is the Indian variant of South Korea's K9 Thunder, built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at its Hazira facility in Gujarat in partnership with Hanwha Aerospace. The Army inducted its first 100 guns under a 2017 contract, and the ministry inked a deal with L&T for another 100 in December 2024.

Originally inducted for the deserts along the western front, the 155mm/52-calibre tracked howitzers were trialled in eastern Ladakh with winterisation kits after the 2020 military standoff with China, following which a full regiment was deployed there. Their "shoot-and-scoot" capability allows crews to fire a salvo and relocate quickly before enemy counter-battery fire can target them.

Drones, counter-drone and air defence systems account for six of the Army's 10 approvals. These include long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance UAVs, an integrated surveillance and strike system and a long-range kamikaze drone system, which the ministry said "will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army".

The very short-range air defence systems (VSHORADS) "will engage new generation small size aerial threats", while the platform-based counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) "will enhance survivability of tanks in the modern battlefield", the ministry added.