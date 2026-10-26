Kharge slams BJP government, says it ‘only knows how to steal votes’

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government "only knows how to steal votes" and doesn't care about the nation

In a video message on X, Kharge alleged that the government “only knows how to steal votes” and is not concerned with issues like inflation.

He urged the public to join the INDIA bloc's mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

He reiterated the opposition’s demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and an immediate halt to the SIR of electoral rolls.

The Congress leader said, “Friends, it's the festival season, but at this time you are struggling with back-breaking inflation. Yet the government has absolutely no concern about this, because it only knows how to steal votes. Vote theft has happened on a massive scale and is still happening. The constitutional right to vote of millions of Indians is in danger. CEC Gyanesh Kumar is solely responsible for this. He has done all this on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The demands of all opposition parties are: Gyanesh Kumar should resign, and the SIR process should be immediately stopped.”

Appealing to the public to join the rally, he added, “In this connection, a ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ mega rally will be held on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. We appeal to you to participate enthusiastically in this rally to save the Constitution and democracy, and make this campaign a success.”

INDIA bloc’s rally comes amid the ongoing agitation against the SIR exercise and allegations of voter fraud.