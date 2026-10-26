Massive fire ravages market near Jammu Railway Station, around 40 shops gutted

A massive fire swept through Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station late on Sunday night, gutting around 40 shops and reducing a busy commercial stretch to rubble. No casualties have been reported, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out at around 10.45 pm on Sunday and raged for more than five hours, causing extensive damage to shops and merchandise and leaving traders facing significant financial losses.

A Fire and Emergency Services official said fire tenders from seven fire stations were rushed to the spot after the department received a call.

“Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours to bring the blaze under control. After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control at around 4 am, following which the cooling operation continued for a few more hours to prevent any possibility of the fire reigniting,” the official said.