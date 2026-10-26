NTA launches 24x7 toll-free helpline for exam aspirants

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a 24x7 toll-free helpline, 1800-180-4747, to address general queries from exam aspirants. The service is currently being trialled.

The agency has also launched a help desk at 011-69227700, which will operate from 8 am to 10 pm every day. It cautioned candidates that its official helplines would never ask for passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs).

The NTA conducts major competitive examinations, including NEET-UG, UGC-NET, CUET and JEE.

Registration for JEE Main 2027 (Session 1), scheduled for January, opened on October 24. The last date to apply is November 22. The examination will be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. Applications can be submitted at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency said in a post on X that nearly 2.19 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC NET examinations as of October 21. Of these, 1,86,301 registered for UGC-NET and 32,660 for CSIR-UGC NET.

The UGC-NET examination will be held from December 14 to 19. Applications will be accepted until 11.50 pm on October 28. The examination is for candidates seeking Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship and PhD opportunities.

The CSIR-UGC NET examination is scheduled for December 19, 22 and 27. The application deadline is November 5 at 11.50 pm. The examination is for candidates seeking JRF, Assistant Professorship and PhD admission in science and technology.

The NTA recently announced that the Biotechnology examination would be merged with the Life Sciences examination under CSIR-UGC NET.

Please verify one detail before publication: the supplied application URL is eemain.nta.nic.in, but I have rendered it as jeemain.nta.nic.in, which appears to be the intended JEE Main website.