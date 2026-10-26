Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case over 2018 remarks against Amit Shah

A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case related to his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah.

Gandhi was present in the court for the verdict.

He had made the remarks at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail.

The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.

(With inputs from PTI)