Rahul Gandhi heads to UP's Sultanpur for verdict in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday, which is scheduled to deliver its verdict in a defamation case against him.

Gandhi arrived at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Monday morning. Hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered at the airport to welcome the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP.

He did not speak to reporters before leaving for Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ told PTI Videos, “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Rahul Gandhi ji is going to Sultanpur for that case only.”