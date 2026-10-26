Tell Modi to sack Gyanesh Kumar, protests will stop in 30 seconds: Rahul to traders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Delhi traders to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying protests over alleged vote theft would stop within 30 seconds if the demand was met.

Responding to concerns raised by the trading community over the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the government had shut metro services, sealed roads and imposed a lockdown-like situation in the national capital.

“To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Government shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children's future,” he said, adding, “Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds.”

The remarks came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) urged Gandhi to postpone the rally until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the festive shopping season.