'Act of betrayal': Rijiju asks Congress to apologise for allegedly circulating 'fake AI video' on China

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused the Congress of supporting what he described as “the enemy’s malicious propaganda” against India, alleging that the party’s circulation of a purported fake AI-generated video on China amounted to an “act of betrayal” equivalent to the “heinous acts of the enemies”.

Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, also demanded an apology from the Congress for allegedly circulating the "fake AI video" in which a senior Army officer purportedly claimed that China has taken control of some areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

He called the posting of the video on 'X' allegedly by a Congress leader from Bihar an "act of betrayal".

The Union minister also alleged that the opposition Congress is running a cheap campaign on behalf of India's enemies.

"Congress Party must apologize to the nation for spreading fake AI video to tarnish the image of Indian Army. This is an act of betrayal and is equivalent to the heinous acts of our enemies. The Congress Party is running a cheap campaign on behalf of India's enemies," Rijiju said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

On Tuesday, the minister said in a post, "Does the Congress have the audacity to openly support the enemy's malicious propaganda against the country, and then not even apologize to the nation?"

'Indian Army Fact Check' handle on 'X' also dismissed the video as "fabricated".

It said that a "digitally altered video" is being circulated with "fabricated remarks" attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies.

"The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer," the Indian Army Fact Check handle said.

"The video uses #SyntheticGeneratedInformation to falsely attribute remarks to Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The original footage relates to a press briefing delivered by then GOC 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, on 27 October 2023... He made no such statements about Chinese control over Arunachal Pradesh or denial of supplies to the Indian Army," it said.

Last week, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) director general Shatrujeet Kapur said that confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place in a number of sites along the border in Arunachal Pradesh, igniting a controversy.

(With inputs from PTI)