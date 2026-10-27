Bombay HC keeps FRRO's 'leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan in abeyance till Nov 2

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday kept in abeyance until November 2 a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, to leave India by October 28.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna deferred the hearing on Khan’s petition challenging the notice after Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh assured the court that no action would be taken against the actor in the meantime.

Khan’s counsel, Venkatesh Dhond, had pointed out that the notice required the actor to leave the country by October 28 and sought an assurance that no coercive steps would be taken before the next hearing.

The FRRO issued the notice after Khan attended a protest in solidarity with the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The matter was scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the FRRO, sought additional time.

Accepting the request, the court adjourned the matter to November 2 and ordered that the impugned notice remain in abeyance until then.

The 43-year-old actor, who had been briefly detained during a demonstration here related to the protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, claimed in his High Court petition that he had not participated in any gathering and had no association with the organisers of the protests.

While he moved the HC on October 17, Khan also received a show-cause notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, seeking a clarification as to why his OCI status should not be revoked.

In his petition, the actor said the notice issued by the Mumbai police was "illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic".

The petition, filed through advocate Zulfikar Memon and MZM Legal, said the police notice "reflects patent non-application of mind and the arbitrary targeting" of Khan as a public figure.