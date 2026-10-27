BRICS Parliamentary Forum calls for fight against terror

NEW DELHI: The two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum began on Monday in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calling for greater parliamentary cooperation to address global challenges.
In his inaugural address to delegations from 20 countries, including 11 BRICS members, Birla said terrorism, regional conflicts, wars, economic instability, trade tensions and climate change transcend national borders. He stressed that parliaments could build trust, ease international tensions and promote peaceful responses through dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge did not attend the forum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, interacted with heads of parliamentary delegations and even joined parliamentary speakers and other delegates for a commemorative group photograph.
Birla said parliamentary institutions should be judged by tangible outcomes rather than discussions alone. “The success of our Parliament will be measured not merely by discussions, but by the tangible outcomes they deliver,” he said, urging countries to translate shared commitments into effective policies serving public interest.
Welcoming the delegations, he said their participation reflected a shared commitment to dialogue, parliamentary cooperation, mutual respect and democratic values.
Despite geographical, cultural, linguistic and social differences, he said, participating nations shared democratic ideals and responsibility towards humanity. “The true strength of BRICS lies in its ability to transform diversity into a source of strength, shared purpose and collective progress,” he added.
Birla described the unanimous adoption of the Joint Statement at the BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government in New Delhi, chaired by Modi, as an important milestone. He said the priority was to convert its commitments into lasting results.
Referring to the forum’s 2026 theme, ‘Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development’, Birla highlighted BRICS’ responsibility to amplify the Global South’s voice internationally. He called for stronger legislative frameworks and institutional capacities to ensure continuity, accountability and effective democratic oversight during uncertainty.
House must evolve with people’s aspirations: Birla
Parliaments, Birla said, must evolve with people’s aspirations, foster consensus, uphold transparency and remain accountable to citizens. Institutional reform and constructive change could improve deliberations, strengthen public engagement and help representatives respond to changing expectations, the Speaker added.