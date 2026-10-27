BRICS Parliamentary Forum calls for fight against terror

NEW DELHI: The two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum began on Monday in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calling for greater parliamentary cooperation to address global challenges.

In his inaugural address to delegations from 20 countries, including 11 BRICS members, Birla said terrorism, regional conflicts, wars, economic instability, trade tensions and climate change transcend national borders. He stressed that parliaments could build trust, ease international tensions and promote peaceful responses through dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge did not attend the forum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, interacted with heads of parliamentary delegations and even joined parliamentary speakers and other delegates for a commemorative group photograph.

Birla said parliamentary institutions should be judged by tangible outcomes rather than discussions alone. “The success of our Parliament will be measured not merely by discussions, but by the tangible outcomes they deliver,” he said, urging countries to translate shared commitments into effective policies serving public interest.