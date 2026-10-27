Chandigarh Diary | Sukhu announces Rs 25L grant for Valmiki temple

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday paid obeisance at the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Shimla on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. He announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the temple. Sukhu said that the government aimed to ensure that every family afforded a dignified life and opportunities to become self-reliant. In line with this vision, the state government has launched the Maharishi Valmiki Kamgaar Awas Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible sanitation workers belonging to the Valmiki community are being provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to construct pucca houses.
Top state Congress leaders meet over lunch
In the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls, LoP and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hosted a lunch during intensive marathon organisational meetings held at the Punjab Congress Bhawan on Monday. Top leaders met to finalise strategic layouts and arrangements for the upcoming state rally scheduled for November 4, which will feature senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. The gathering saw the arrival of high-profile leaders, including state Congress-in-charge Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Pargat Singh, and ex-CM Channi, among other leaders. This diplomacy mirrors previous “dinner diplomacy” initiatives spearheaded by Bajwa.
Waris Punjab De awaits poll panel registration
With less than four months for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ‘Waris Punjab De’ still awaits their party’s registration by the ECI. Rebel Aklai Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has joined the new political outfit, raised the issue during the recent Assembly proceedings, claiming that political pressure from the Centre is stalling the process. He criticised the ongoing delays, pointing out that national security concerns are being used as a pretext to hold up approval. Ayali said during the session that his party fulfilled all necessary conditions and submitted all required documents, making the administrative hold-up entirely unfounded.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com