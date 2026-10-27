Chandigarh Diary | Sukhu announces Rs 25L grant for Valmiki temple

Waris Punjab De awaits poll panel registration

With less than four months for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ‘Waris Punjab De’ still awaits their party’s registration by the ECI. Rebel Aklai Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has joined the new political outfit, raised the issue during the recent Assembly proceedings, claiming that political pressure from the Centre is stalling the process. He criticised the ongoing delays, pointing out that national security concerns are being used as a pretext to hold up approval. Ayali said during the session that his party fulfilled all necessary conditions and submitted all required documents, making the administrative hold-up entirely unfounded.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com