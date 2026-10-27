Civil Aviation Ministry steps up fog preparedness, asks airlines to keep passengers informed of delays

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday held the first fog preparedness meeting for the upcoming winter season to review preparedness and coordination among stakeholders for the fog season 26-27.

Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha chaired the meet with all stakeholders, said an official release. The fog season is expected to run from December 15, 2026 to February 15, 2027.

"Airlines must ensure that passengers should receive timely updates through SMS, mobile applications and email regarding delays, cancellations and revised departure times, so that they don’t reach the airport without adequate information about their flights," the meet emphasised. They were directed to ensure the availability of qualified crew and compliant aircraft for low visibility operations, plan realistic flight schedules and take timely decisions regarding flight operations, the release said.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth airport operations and minimising inconvenience to passengers during fog-related disruptions. "Emphasis was laid on advance preparedness, timely communication, effective coordination among stakeholders and appropriate assistance to passengers in case of flight delays, cancellations and rescheduling," the release said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was asked to ensure regulatory oversight, compliance with applicable instructions, verification of aircraft and crew preparedness, and effective passenger facilitation measures by airlines, it said.

The Airports Authority of India and airport operators were directed to ensure the readiness of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Runway Visual Range (RVR) systems, airside safety, adequate terminal capacity and effective coordination for airport operations during low-visibility conditions.

Director General, DGCA Vir Vikram Yadav, Chairman of AAI, Puneet Kansal; the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with representatives of Delhi Airport & other fog-affected airports and airlines took part.