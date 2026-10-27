EC orders transfer of election-related officers in five states ahead of 2027 Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to transfer certain categories of officers directly involved in election-related work ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

The directive comes after the poll body recently ordered a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states, including the five poll-bound states, and indicated that Assembly elections there could be held early next year.

The Election Commission routinely orders the transfer of officials involved in election-related duties ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to ensure a level playing field.

In a communication to the five states, the EC said officers posted in their home districts, those who have completed three years in a district in the last four years, or will do so by May 31, 2027, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, must be posted out.

District officers such as District Election Officers (DEOs), Returning Officers (ROs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs); Divisional and Municipal Commissioners are covered under the order.

Police officers from Sub-Inspector up to Range Additional Directors General (ADGs) and Inspectors General (IGs), and excise and transport department officers of Sub-Inspector rank and above are also covered.

Officers posted at state headquarters are exempted and so are non-election staff such as doctors, engineers and teachers.

While the term of the 493-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22, 2027, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies end on different dates in March 2027.

Provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, allow the EC to hold polls "earlier than six months before the term expires".