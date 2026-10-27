‘Face-offs with pla not new, but we must be alert’

Last week, ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur told personnel in Alwar that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and that some of these face-offs were still continuing.
A day later, the Ministry of External Affairs said the situation in the border areas “gets disturbed from time to time” when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns.
Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd), former Director General of Infantry, who commanded a brigade and a division in Arunachal Pradesh opposite the Chinese, speaks to TNIE to explain what these face-offs mean. As a captain, he was the first to land at Bilafond La in 1984, launching Operation Meghdoot.
Excerpts:
How do you read the ITBP chief’s remarks?
There is nothing new about this. I dealt with the same situations at Asaphila, Taksing, Longju and Maja in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, every time I was posted there. When they refuse to go back, they settle down at a spot, and we settle down right opposite them. Sometimes they come prepared to stay seven, eight or ten days, as long as their rations last. They are in their tents, and we are in ours. There is no firing and no abuse. Eventually, talks take place, winter sets in, and both sides disengage.
The India-China dispute is often discussed in terms of eastern Ladakh. How does the situation differ along the McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh?
The two sectors are very different, and the differences begin with the length of the border itself. India has a land frontier of about 15,106 km, of which we count 3,488 km with China. The Chinese put it at about 2,000 km. In eastern Ladakh, India recognises the Johnson Line, which places Aksai Chin within India. China follows the Macartney-MacDonald Line of 1899, which leaves Aksai Chin on its side.
That is why some 38,000 sq km there remains under Chinese occupation. In Arunachal, we have the McMahon Line of 1914. Our position is that it follows the crest line, with the northern slopes on their side and the southern slopes on ours. The Chinese say, first, that they do not recognise the McMahon Line. Second, they say that even if they did, it would run along the valley floor. That would place the entire mountain range on their side.
If these face-offs are routine, what purpose do corps commander talks and border personnel meetings (BPMs) serve?
They exist because there is a dispute, and despite years of talks, there is still no line acceptable to both. That is why BPMs are held four times a year. They take up issues such as yaks straying across, patrols entering our area or cairns being shifted. China has land borders with 14 countries and has settled its disputes with 12. Only India and Bhutan remain.
The Chinese believe in subduing the enemy without fighting, through constant pressure. That is what led to Sumdorong Chu in 1986. They do not fire, but they improvise with sticks studded with thorns and clubs wrapped in barbed wire, as we saw at Galwan. So these face-offs are normal, but they should be avoided, and we must stay vigilant. Trust, but verify.
Unlike India’s other borders, the LAC is neither fenced nor demarcated. How is it managed on the ground?
The border is open, except for patrolling points. We mark our perception with a cairn of stones, sometimes a small prayer flag. When we return, we may find it has been moved, and we put it back. Under the agreements of 1993 and 1996, neither side fires. So when patrols meet, we display a banner, red with white lettering in English and Chinese, asking them to return to their side. Most of the time, they do. Sometimes they don’t.
With winter approaching, how prepared are troops along the LAC?
Infrastructure has improved enormously: roads, logistics, communications, surveillance, weaponry, prefabricated shelters and mobile connectivity. Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, vehicles, homes and schools now reach almost up to our posts. Even so, we stock up. Landslides can block roads, helicopters may not be able to fly, and casualties cannot always be evacuated quickly. Troops are prepared for minus 30 to minus 40 degrees and for being cut off. Every post is self-sufficient.