‘Face-offs with pla not new, but we must be alert’

Last week, ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur told personnel in Alwar that Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, and that some of these face-offs were still continuing.

A day later, the Ministry of External Affairs said the situation in the border areas “gets disturbed from time to time” when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns.

Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd), former Director General of Infantry, who commanded a brigade and a division in Arunachal Pradesh opposite the Chinese, speaks to TNIE to explain what these face-offs mean. As a captain, he was the first to land at Bilafond La in 1984, launching Operation Meghdoot.

Excerpts:

How do you read the ITBP chief’s remarks?

There is nothing new about this. I dealt with the same situations at Asaphila, Taksing, Longju and Maja in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, every time I was posted there. When they refuse to go back, they settle down at a spot, and we settle down right opposite them. Sometimes they come prepared to stay seven, eight or ten days, as long as their rations last. They are in their tents, and we are in ours. There is no firing and no abuse. Eventually, talks take place, winter sets in, and both sides disengage.