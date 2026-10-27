Facing shortage of 47 IAS officers, Haryana writes to Centre to repatriate four senior bureaucrats

CHANDIGARH: The post of the Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been vacant since September 30, when IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta retired. In another two months, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi will also demit office on December 31 after two extensions, leaving this post vacant as well.

Amid a shortage of officers in the state, the Haryana Government has written to the Central Government seeking the repatriation of four IAS officers.

Sources said that the four officers whom the Haryana government wants back are V. Umashankar (1993 batch), Rakesh Gupta (1997 batch), Nitin Kumar Yadav (2000 batch), and Vikas Gupta (2001 batch). The Centre is yet to respond to the state’s request.

Presently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways since November 1, 2024, Umashankar is being seen in bureaucratic circles as the next Chief Secretary.

Due to retire on June 30, 2028, he will have one and a half years of service left if the government decides to name him as Rastogi’s successor. He served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister under both Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini from 2020 to 2024 and is considered close to the BJP government.

He was also Additional Principal Secretary from October 2018 to October 2020. His wife and batchmate, Deepti Umashankar, is Secretary to the President of India.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Gupta has been serving as Additional Secretary in the President’s Secretariat since November 2022 and served as Additional Principal Secretary to the chief minister from October 2014 to October 2018 during CM Khattar’s tenure.