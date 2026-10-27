'Global peace must ensure security, dignity, justice for all': Om Birla at BRICS forum

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday called for greater dialogue, trust and cooperation among nations to address global conflicts, regional instability and economic uncertainty, saying lasting peace must guarantee security, dignity and justice for all.

Delivering the valedictory address at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Samvidhan Sadan, Birla said the international community, particularly younger generations, expects a safer, more peaceful and prosperous world. “The future generations will judge us by how safe, peaceful and prosperous a world we have created for them,” he said and stressed that the present generation has a responsibility to address current challenges while laying the foundation for a better future.

The two-day forum concluded with the unanimous adoption of a joint declaration, reaffirming the participating countries’ commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and advancing shared objectives under the four themes of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Birla, who chaired the forum, proposed the adoption of the declaration before handing over the chairship for 2027 to China.

Highlighting the importance of collective action amid growing global uncertainty, Birla said differences among BRICS nations should not undermine their shared commitment to human welfare, peace and prosperity.

“Our views may differ. Our opinions may also vary. Our circumstances and challenges might be different as well. However, our commitment towards the welfare of humanity, peace and prosperity remains uniform. This is the greatest strength of BRICS,” he said.