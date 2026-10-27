Greenhouse gases hit record highs in 2025

NEW DELHI: A new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency, indicates that levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other major greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere reached unprecedented highs in 2025, potentially further warming the planet and leading to more extreme climate events. The report emphasises two other gases that often go unnoticed by policymakers: molecular hydrogen (H2) and sulphur hexafluoride (SF6).

In 2025, the globally averaged surface concentration of CO2 was reported at 426.8 parts per million (ppm), which is 153% of the pre-industrial baseline recorded in 1750. In comparison, the CO2 concentration in 2004 was 377.5 ppm, the report said. Concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide—the second and third most significant long-lived greenhouse gases caused by human activities—also reached record highs.

About half of the total CO2 emitted each year remains in the atmosphere, while the rest is absorbed by the earth’s land ecosystems and oceans. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), from 1990 to 2025, long-lived greenhouse gases increased by 56%, with CO2 accounting for approximately 81% of this increase.