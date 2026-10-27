Haryana introduces UPI payments at 610 public healthcare institutions

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has introduced UPI-based digital payments at 610 public healthcare institutions across the state and expanded facilities that allow patients to complete outpatient department (OPD) registration from home before visiting hospitals.

The patient-friendly initiative will help reduce long queues and ease registration at government hospitals, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, said the initiative would make hospital visits more convenient by simplifying registration, reducing waiting time at payment counters and offering digital alternatives to conventional procedures.

However, walk-in registration and cash payment facilities will continue to be available at government hospitals. Patients without smartphones or digital payment apps will not be excluded, the department said.