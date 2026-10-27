Haryana introduces UPI payments at 610 public healthcare institutions

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has introduced UPI-based digital payments at 610 public healthcare institutions across the state and expanded facilities that allow patients to complete outpatient department (OPD) registration from home before visiting hospitals.
The patient-friendly initiative will help reduce long queues and ease registration at government hospitals, officials said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, said the initiative would make hospital visits more convenient by simplifying registration, reducing waiting time at payment counters and offering digital alternatives to conventional procedures.
However, walk-in registration and cash payment facilities will continue to be available at government hospitals. Patients without smartphones or digital payment apps will not be excluded, the department said.
The digital payment system is operational across all 23 district civil hospitals, 52 civil and sub-civil hospitals, 121 community health centres and 414 primary health centres in Haryana.
Patients can use UPI to pay applicable charges for OPD and inpatient department (IPD) registration, medico-legal cases and other healthcare services. The facility has also been extended to civil surgeon offices in all 23 districts, according to an official statement.
The department has strengthened OPD pre-registration from home at 23 district civil hospitals, 31 civil and sub-civil hospitals and other healthcare centres connected to the e-Upchar Hospital Management Information System.
Patients can complete registration before reaching the hospital, reducing time spent at conventional counters. Those booking appointments online must visit on their scheduled date and time. Dedicated pre-registration counters have been established at hospitals, while Scan and Pay facilities have been introduced to speed up fee payments.