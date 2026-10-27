India faces manpower shortage in security forces amid ongoing clash with China in Arunachal

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh had brought the focus once again on the shortage of Manpower in security forces and need to fill the vacant posts in including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The issue has raised the question over the ability to respond to seciurity challenges.

According to official data of the ministry of home affairs, out of 1,05,136 sanctioned posts, ITBP has a strength of 92,803 personnel which guards India’s sensitive borders with China. More than 12,333 posts lying vacant, In percentage wise, if vacancies are compared against the present strength of ITBP, then it comes to 13.2 per cent.

Last week on October 22 while addressing ITBP personnel at an official function at Alwar in Rajasthan, Director General of ITBP Shatrujeet Kapoor had said that face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh are still ongoing, and had lauded the force Shaurya Commando teams for performing exceptionally well during the confrontations.

"Recently, a situation arose in Arunachal Pradesh where a face-off occurred at several places, which is still ongoing. There, our Shaurya Commando teams have done a tremendous job," he had said.

Also there is shortage of personnel in the Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the western frontiers with Pakistan and eastern frontiers with Bangladesh against the sanctioned strength of 2,71,877 personnel it’s current strength is only 2,57,346 personnel as shortfall of 14,531 vacant posts, thus in percentage terms it comes to 3.8 per cent.