India must embrace future technologies, lead world in creating them: PM Modi at ESTIC

India must embrace future technologies, innovate boldly and lead the world in developing them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and asserted that the country is moving forward with a new mindset and a renewed self-confidence in the field of science and technology.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC)-2026 in New Delhi, he also said the country’s goal is to create new technology and shape its direction — for India, for the world, for today, and for tomorrow.

“India must embrace technology of the future, innovate boldly, and lead the world in creating them,” Modi said.

He said that decades ago, there was a time when science and technology for India meant “catching up”.

When something was innovated anywhere in the world, that technology reached the country a few years later, the prime minister said.

“We would adopt it or move forward by making minor improvements to it. But today, 21st-century India is moving forward with a new mindset and fresh confidence,” he said.

Modi noted that in the age of artificial intelligence, there are new challenges. For example, while AI can rapidly execute routine tasks to boost productivity, it must enrich rather than restrict independent thinking, allowing researchers to use saved time for harder problems, new experiments, and idea validation, he said.

The prime minister warned of emerging AI-era cybersecurity threats to financial networks and national security, and called for developing AI-based and quantum security solutions that protect national systems and serve humanity.

"Our goal is to develop such technologies which empower India and also contribute to solving the problems of humanity,” he said.