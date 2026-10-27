Indian hospitals must prioritise patient safety and quality standards: NITI Aayog member

NEW DELHI: Hospitals in India must focus not only on patient care but also on patient safety and quality standards, said NITI Aayog Member Prof Dr M Srinivas on Tuesday.

“The country should have a basic minimum standard of quality and safety at every hospital. As a country, we must come to a level where the world should recognize that Indian hospitals have a minimum standard of patient care,” he said at the 20th edition of FICCI Heal 2026, themed “HEAL@20: From Vision to Value”.

Srinivas, former director of AIIMS, Delhi, said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had created a robust digital health ecosystem. He said its data could be a gamechanger for India and the Global South, enabling transformative outcomes in healthcare.

“Once this data is harnessed, AI can be optimally utilised, allowing us to achieve transformative outcomes not only for the nation but also for the Global South."

“Through the National Health Authority(NHA), we are coming out with structured data with interoperability, like one nation, one election. We will have one platform of ABHA ID and electronic health records which will be interoperable. That's something which we are pushing for,” he added.

He urged private hospitals to adopt the universal health scheme and extend affordable healthcare to tier-2 and tier-3 cities to address the unequal distribution of healthcare services.

Placing people at the centre of the healthcare system is essential, he said, stressing the need to provide the right treatment at the right time while protecting patients from additional financial burdens, a key focus of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY).

“We have seen an increasing number of non-communicable diseases, we must focus on preventing these diseases rather than just treating them at tertiary care hospitals,” he noted.