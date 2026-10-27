Jharkhand Assembly to discuss SIR, MMDR Act in special session on November 25-26

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will convene a special session of the state Legislative Assembly on November 25 and 26 to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act). A resolution opposing the measures will be sent to the Centre.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that several issues, including the MMDR Act, required detailed deliberations, prompting the government to convene the special session.

“The government has decided to convene a special session of Jharkhand Assembly on MMDR and SIR as it required a detailed discussion,” said Soren.

On SIR, Soren said its full implications would become clearer in due course. He added that the INDIA bloc would jointly oppose the measures.

Soren said the Cabinet also paid tribute to the late minister Sudivya Sonu and expressed condolences over his death.

The Cabinet approved a total of 62 proposals, including a plan to expand healthcare services in the state capital.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 284.17 crore for the establishment of a 5,000-bed 'Medico City' in Ranchi. The project is expected to benefit patients from various districts who travel to the capital for medical treatment.

In another decision, health units will be established at state universities, which will be required to spend 2% of their total budgets on healthcare facilities. The aim is to provide first aid and counselling services to students.