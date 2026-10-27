Jharkhand HC grants divorce, says forcing wife to accept extramarital affair amounts to grave mental cruelty

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has ruled that compelling a wife to accept her husband’s extramarital relationship and live with his partner as her “younger sister” amounts to mental cruelty of the gravest kind. Setting aside a Hazaribagh Family Court order that had rejected her divorce plea, the court granted the woman a divorce on grounds of mental cruelty.

A Division Bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava reserved its judgment on August 17, 2026, and pronounced it on September 23, 2026. The court allowed First Appeal No. 82 of 2024 under Section 19(1) of the Family Courts Act, 1984, and granted a divorce decree under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The couple, both medical practitioners, married on February 24, 2018, in Charhi, Hazaribagh district, according to Hindu rites. They have been living separately since September 5, 2019, and have no children.

The husband filed a petition seeking restitution of conjugal rights on January 18, 2022, and secured an ex-parte decree on January 17, 2023. The wife had filed for divorce on April 5, 2022, alleging cruelty under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The Hazaribagh Family Court dismissed her petition on November 17, 2023, holding that she had failed to establish a cause of action and discharge the burden of proof. She then challenged the order before the High Court.

The wife alleged that her husband was involved with a widow and continued the relationship despite signing a bond promising to end it after family intervention. She also accused him of repeatedly assaulting her, leaving her with a spinal condition and osteoarthritis.