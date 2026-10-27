Kashmiri Pandit activist Rakesh Handoo arrested over threat posters against PM package employees

SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri Pandit activist, Rakesh Handoo alias Bunty, has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police over allegations of circulating threat posters against migrant Kashmiri Pandit PM package employees and migrant workers in the Valley.

A senior BJP leader termed it a “huge development,” while Pandit groups have demanded a fair and impartial investigation.

Handoo was arrested by a J&K Police team from Faridabad, Haryana, on October 17 in connection with FIR No. 151/2026 lodged at Police Station Baramulla in north Kashmir under Section 66F (cyberterrorism) and Section 84C of the Information Technology Act.

Police had taken up the investigation against him following a complaint lodged against him by PM package employee Rohit Raina, who is posted in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

After his detention, Handoo’s wife was informed by J&K Police about his arrest.

In August, a little-known militant outfit, ULC, issued threat posters on social media targeting migrant KP PM package employees and migrant workers.

The threat posters caused fear among the Pandit employees working in the Valley, and many of them were offered the work-from-home option by the government for some time to instil a sense of confidence among them.

Sources said J&K Police had earlier summoned Handoo for questioning in September, but he failed to appear before the police.

Handoo had unsuccessfully contested the 2008 Assembly elections against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah from the Hazratbal constituency in Srinagar.

BJP leader Sheikh Khalid Jehangir termed Handoo’s detention a huge development.