Kharge made mistake with remarks on PM Modi: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan

GODHRA: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had made a "mistake" with his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that civil language should never be compromised by leaders from any political party.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Maharashtra chief minister maintained that while Kharge's remarks were uncalled for, senior BJP leaders — including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah — have also made statements against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the past.

At an event in Patna on Sunday, Kharge sparked a controversy with his statement, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member.

He was addressing a programme organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh. Responding to Kharge’s statement that the Congress would send those involved in alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to jail, someone in the audience shouted that as long as there was no rebellion, PM Modi would never go anywhere. Kharge retorted, saying, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega".

Chavan said, "I believe that civil language should never be abandoned, whichever the party. If he (Kharge) has said something — perhaps inadvertently — he should provide an explanation. But let me ask you: your leader, Amit Shah, made remarks about Rahul Gandhi. Both sides are at fault here."

Referring to past statements, he noted that Shah had once remarked that Rahul Gandhi's grandmother could not stop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and Modi had made inappropriate references to Sonia Gandhi.

"Amit Shah should not have said what he did. Similarly, Kharge also made a mistake — he is a senior leader, and he will provide his own clarification...We are not sworn enemies; we simply wish to advance our respective ideologies," he said.